Security, legal and social authorities have warned against circulating rumors related to crimes, accidents and cases through social media platforms, or re-circulating and publishing them, stressing that the rumor is like a snowball, whenever false information is published, another incorrect information is added to it, and all the information contained in the rumor becomes untrue. affect society.

Two specialists in law and sociology pointed out that the group manager (the admin) is directly responsible legally in the event that rumors were circulated and published on the group responsible for him, and he did not take appropriate action to stop them, and that he disclaims his responsibility in the event that he deleted this rumor, or established a list of members to prevent them From circulating and spreading rumors through his groups on social media platforms, otherwise he will bear legal responsibility.

Emirates Today monitored the circulation of unreal information and rumors by members of social networking groups about some recent incidents and crimes, as unofficial information was circulated, and unreal facts were published, which led to their spread in social networking groups, before any news An official statement from the competent authorities, and some students spread rumors of transforming the study in some schools remotely, with the aim of carrying out comprehensive maintenance, which was denied by the school in an official letter to the students’ families, confirming that what is being circulated is rumors, and that classes continue to work. .

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against spreading rumors and circulating them on social media, and promoting some unfounded news that affects public opinion, and stated that spreading rumors is a crime punishable by the Rumors and Cybercrime Law.

She explained that the first paragraph of Article (52) of the Crimes of Spreading Rumors and False News Law states that whoever uses the information network or any means of information technology to broadcast or publish shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams. Republishing, circulating or re-circulating false news or data, false, biased, misleading or erroneous reports or rumors, or contrary to what has been officially announced, or broadcasting any provocative propaganda that would incite or provoke public opinion or disturb public opinion or Spreading terror among people or causing harm to the public interest, the national economy, public order, or public health.

She added that the second paragraph of the law stipulates that the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than two years, and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams, if any of the acts mentioned in the first paragraph of the article result in inciting public opinion, or raising it against one of the state authorities or its institutions, or if it was committed during epidemics, crises, emergencies and disasters.

The lawyer and legal advisor, Muhammad al-Najjar, said that the circulation of rumors about crimes, accidents and cases, and any information affecting public security, through social media platforms, leads the group manager, and everyone who circulated these rumors, to the indictment, on charges of using the information network or any of the technical means. information to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate, or re-circulate false, biased, misleading, or erroneous news or data, reports or rumors, or contrary to what has been officially announced, and he pointed out that the group manager bears legal responsibility first, because he allowed the circulation and publication These rumors spread through his groups, because he is the “administrator”, and he is directly responsible for controlling everything that is published in his groups.

He pointed out that the dissemination of any misleading information or rumors through social media platforms must be stopped, because whenever information or rumor is published, other unreal information is added to it, and thus the rumor and false and misleading information grow larger, and are widely circulated and published, and this may lead to trouble. community peace.

For his part, Professor of Applied Sociology and Professor of Criminology at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Ahmed Falah Al-Amoush, indicated that there are those who take advantage of simple events and promote them for a financial, social, religious or cultural purpose, and to spread rumors among members of society. And he continued that members of society do not examine the rationality and validity of rumors that have great risks, and may lead to chaos, anxiety and tension among people, so it is necessary to be careful when hearing rumors, because the source of rumors comes from unreliable public sources, and the community must not circulate rumors, and wait for the sources The official issuance of information and news.

He explained that “the role of the law must be highlighted in punishing those who spread and circulate rumors and misleading and false information, and conduct awareness campaigns for the public about the dangers of spreading rumors, and not listen to any unofficial source.”

Regulation to prevent the publication of any misleading information

The lawyer and legal advisor, Muhammad Al-Najjar, explained that “in the event that the manager of the social platform or the group manager sets a list for members related to preventing the publication of any misleading information, rumors or false news, then he will have disclaimed his responsibility from any legal pursuit, in the event that a member Spreading rumors or misleading or false information, and the responsibility rests with the one who spreads it and who circulates it alone.

Group members on social media share unofficial information about accidents and crimes.