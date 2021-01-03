For the convenience of the people, the Railways have decided to run special trains from Gorakhpur to Mailani and Lucknow to Kathgodam. Both trains will run from January 6. All coaches will be of reserved category. In such a situation, people will be able to travel in it only after making reservation.05009 Gorakhpur-Mailani special train will run from 6 to 31 January. This train will run from Gorakhpur at 22:20 every night and reach Lucknow Junction at 7:25 am next morning and Via Sitapur at 12:15 pm. In return, 05010 Mailani-Gorakhpur train will run from Mailani at 17:30 pm to Lucknow Junction at 10:20 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 6:45 am the next morning.

Lucknow Junction-Kathgodam Special Train

05043 Lucknow Junction-Kathgodam Special train will run five days a week from January 6 to 31. It will run from Lucknow Junction on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 23:25 and reach Kathgodam at 8:05 am the next morning. 05044 Kathgodam-Lucknow Junction train will run from Kathgodam every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 11:45 am from January 7 to February 1 and reach Kathgodam at 7:20 pm.