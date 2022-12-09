Two men of Spanish nationality died after being run over at dawn in a tunnel where they were working on the highway between Jerusalem and Hebron. Police identified them as employees of the company that is in charge of works on this key route in Israel’s plans for the movement of settlers from the settlements to the holy city. The investigation is open to clarify the causes of what happened and diplomatic sources consulted by the EFE agency indicated that the authorities found a vehicle with significant damage to the bodywork, and its driver, an Israeli national, is in custody.

Media such as ‘The Times of Israel’ picked up on the event and spoke of “an apparent accident”. The news was accompanied by accident data on the roads of Israel where this year 318 people have died in accidents and hit-and-runs. Route 60 registers a heavy load of traffic and, as reported by the Israeli newspaper, last week at a point very close to the tunnel where the Spaniards died, a 30-year-old woman lost her life and a girl was seriously injured in a collision between two cars and a truck.

Of the two men, who worked in a construction company, one of them had an established residence in the province of León, specifically in the town of Villaseca de Laciana. According to ‘Leonoticias’, the man, AF, was 43 years old. The woman and two young daughters of the deceased reside in Ponferrada. Relatives of the victim are expected to travel to Israel to proceed with the repatriation of the body. From Villablino, the sad news has been a “hard blow” for the region, where this Leonese, of Cape Verdean origin, was settled, along with his family.