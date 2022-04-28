Erbe Software recovers Journey to the Center of the Earth and Topo Mix Game with a Kickstarter campaign.

Although the National Library is making progress to preserve video games in Spain, it is always good news that classics return to the present, something that Erbe Software is clear with two titles from forty years ago Team Topo Siglo XXI Coming to Steam soon.

In the first place we have Journey to the Center of the Earth, an ambitious and failed project at the time that returns with an extended version that, in addition to current PCs, will have a limited edition in physical format in ZX Spectrum (Spanish, English and Portuguese), Amstrad CPC (Spanish) and MSX (Spanish). The lucky second is Topo Mix Gamewhich can also be enjoyed on ZX Spectrum.

The physical edition can be obtained on KickstarterThese releases are part of a campaign of kickstarter where each user, depending on their contribution, will be able to choose the video games they want for their collection, as well as the language and platform of the same, at a cost of €12 per copy, including cassette, box and instructions. The campaign will be open until the day June 24with physical shipments scheduled for the month of September.

In addition to this physical version for microcomputers, both will arrive on Steam the next day July 18 at a price of 9.99 euros. So much one What other They can already be found on the Valve platform, and you can see their trailers in this news.

Its managers tell us that Journey to the Center of the Earth: Extended Version is the expanded version with two new phases of this mythical game from the Golden Age of Spanish software. the mystery of underground world narrated by Jules Verne it is reflected with the interior of the volcano, the prehistoric jungle, the lava rivers and all the strange monsters that dwell in the depths.

For its part, Topo Mix Game is a isometric adventure that pays homage to the mythical Spanish development company and its characters. It has a total of 160 rooms, allowing you to reach the end by multiple paths.

They plan an Android releaseAs a bonus, it has been announced that Erbe Software is working on its publication in android devicesas was the case with other titles such as Mortadelo and Filemón: Atomic Sulfate and Drascula: The Vampire Strikes Back.

To better understand why Journey to the Center of the Earth was such a Broken dream for the Golden Age of Spanish softwarewe recommend a special report that we prepared in this house explaining why it was a failed project, taking into account the high expectations behind it at the time.

More about: Journey to the Center of the Earth, Topo Mix Game, Erbe Software, Topo Soft, Golden Age of Spanish Software, Spain, Steam, Spectrum, Amiga and Commodore 64.