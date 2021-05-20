A new meat vegetable made from rice and carob is about to hit the supermarkets. The new product, named Leggie, has been developed by CSIC researcher Marta Miguel in collaboration with professor Marta Garcés, from Francisco de Vitoria University. Is meat, low in saturated fat, cholesterol-free and rich in dietary fiber, it will reach the points of sale in early summer and aims to establish itself as an alternative for those seeking to reduce their consumption of animal meat, whether for ethical, health or environmental

About seven years ago, the researchers saw growing public interest in these products that are more environmentally and animal-friendly and healthier. For Marta Miguel, the appearance of the covid has only accentuated this trend: “As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this greater concern for the environment and for the sustainability of the planet is also being established.”

The problem with the first foods developed is that there was little variety and their price used to be high. So they set out to create an alternative. “At the beginning it was very slow, until we decided the matrices that we wanted to use so that it was a food with the least amount of ingredients possible and that it had the texture, appearance and appearance of meat,” says Miguel. The final choice was to mix rice and carob. The result is a product that is quite successful in both texture and appearance, although the flavor of the rice flour prevails.

Both ingredients are very present in the Mediterranean diet (which makes them easy to find products) and they have a high level of fiber, something that, according to the researchers, can help reduce the deficit of this substance in the diet of Spaniards . The nutritionists’ recommendations are around 30 g of fiber per person per day, although the Spanish barely reach 20 g. And it is that this meat is not intended for vegetarians or vegans exclusively. “Following the recommendations of the Mediterranean diet, it is a product for daily consumption,” says Marta Garcés.

Marta Garcés (left) and Marta Miguel pose with two different dishes made with vegetable meat. others

The INE estimates that the agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing sectors generate about 45 million tons of CO₂. However, according to calculations by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the meat sector alone produced more than 86 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2015. According to data from the Meat Price Index study published in 2017, Spaniards are the Europeans who consume the most meat (97 kg per year), only behind the Austrians, who reach 102 kg. The birth of plant alternatives can help reduce animal consumption and mitigate environmental impact.

In addition, it is a meat that can be used in very different dishes, according to Garcés. “We are facing a very versatile ingredient that can be used in multiple culinary preparations, such as topping of pizzas or salads, as filling for empanadas, dumplings or lasagna, and also to make bolognese, hamburgers, sausages, meatballs, etc. ”, explains the teacher. Despite this, the company is already working on new products with curry, a Bolognese sauce without tomato or a vegetable mortadella, although it is a line of products that still has a way to go before filling the bellies of the citizens.

