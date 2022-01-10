The towns in Spain are a tourist attraction for many travelers. They are also so for the main international organizations, who see in them attractive elements such as their landscapes, as well as other key aspects such as their natural or cultural resources.

Now has been the World Tourism Organization (OMT) which has included two of the towns of our country in a list of the 44 Best Tourist Towns in the world, which belong to 32 different countries. In order to carry out this ranking, the organization has taken into account a fundamental factor, which is the fact that the people make the tourism “a robust driver of development and well-being“.

On the other hand, different criteria have been taken into account for the selection of towns. Among them, the cultural and natural resources of the locality, as well as its conservation. Also the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the municipality, tourism development and integration in the value chain, and others such as connectivity, health or governance.

Morella and Lekunberri, the chosen towns

The Spanish peoples chosen by the UNWTO are Morella (Castellón) Y Lekunberri (Navarre). In the case of the first, it is a medieval town located in the interior of the province of Castellón. The main street, the Basilica of Santa María La Mayor, or its Castle, are some of its main tourist attractions.

With respect to the Navarrese town, it is located in the Larráun Valley, about 30 kilometers from Pamplona. Its old town is its main attraction. Its leisure and rest offer has also been decisive for this town to appear on the UNWTO list. On the list, others such as Castelo Rodrigo and Cumeada (Portugal), Bekhovo (Russia) or Bojo (Philippines).

Cantavieja, backed by the Upgrade program

For those peoples who, according to the UNWTO, do not fully meet the necessary criteria to be recognized as the best tourist villages, they will be given the opportunity to participate in the Upgrade program.

Within this category is another Spanish town, Cantavieja, located in the province of Teruel. The objective of the aforementioned program is to bet on the reduction of regional inequalities and the fight against depopulation in rural areas.