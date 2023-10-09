Two Spanish citizens, a 46-year-old man born in Zarautz residing in a kibbutz bordering Gaza and a 19-year-old girl from Seville with dual Spanish and Israeli nationality, have been “affected” by the terrorist attack perpetrated by the armed wing of Hamas. last Saturday in the Negev region, which has left more than 700 dead on the Israeli side and nearly half a thousand on the Palestinian side.

The news was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, in an interview on TVE, in which he reported that the diplomatic service has already contacted the relatives of both victims and that, out of caution and security, He was not going to give more information about the circumstances surrounding the current status of these two people.

Albares explained that these two citizens have “suffered the Gaza attack on Israel” and that the ministry was “in contact with their families and trying to clarify and be able to help in every way possible.”

As this newspaper has been able to confirm, he is, as we say, a man from Gipuzkoa who responds to the initials IIS, 46 years old, who lives in the Kissufim kibbutz, with barely 300 inhabitants, with his wife of Chilean nationality. This enclave is located less than two kilometers from the Gaza border and was one of the first to be attacked by members of the Ezzeldin Al-Qassam brigade, the armed wing of Hamas, early last Saturday.

Regarding the second victim, she is a 19-year-old girl from Seville with dual Spanish and Israeli nationality who, apparently, was doing mandatory military service for those of legal age. A task that for women is 24 months, so she would be serving the second year. Her initials are MV S, and she was at the Nahal Oz base at the time of the terrorist attack. This site is located near the Erez Pass and the city of Sderot.

When asked about the repatriation of Spaniards who are in Israel, Albares added that since Sunday “Iberia has begun to resume its flights”, after cancellations occurred “in the hours following” the attack, so he hopes that “throughout today” the situation of these citizens who were trying to return to Spain will be normalized. Some 6,500 nationals reside in the Hebrew country and it is estimated that a hundred are in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister also wanted to make it clear that what Israel suffered this weekend “is terrorism.” “Without a doubt, we are talking about terrorism and terrorist acts that we have strongly condemned.” «Shooting indiscriminately against civilians, holding so many people against their will, these are terrorist acts. There is no doubt about it, nor can there be any qualification,” he assured this morning.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared this Saturday the state of war in the country after the massive attack with more than 2,200 rockets added to a ground incursion launched by the Islamist movement Hamas. Other countries such as the United States have also claimed to have received reports of several dead or missing Americans. Like Germany, the United Kingdom or France, which has confirmed the death of a citizen and several of her nationals have not yet been located 48 hours after the terrorist attack.