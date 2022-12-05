Both former officers, according to warrants, were involved in the deletion of an internal intelligence report that warned of possible accidents during Halloween. They probably tried to cover up inaction on the part of the police, writes the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

These are the first arrests in the matter for which the police chief, the mayor of Seoul and the interior minister, among others, have apologized. The authorities previously admitted that there has been a lack of response to warnings.

The investigative team wanted to arrest even more people, but the court refused to issue the requested arrest warrants for a former police chief and an ex-cop who allegedly informed his boss too late. According to the judge, they are probably not involved in attempts to destroy evidence.

Halloween celebration

More than 100,000 people had gathered in the area on October 29 for the first Halloween celebration since the coronavirus pandemic, but neither local authorities nor the police had taken any measures for such a large crowd. Hours before the disaster, eleven emergency calls had been received about dangerous crowds, but no action was taken. The people who died in the tribulation were mostly young women, a number of teenagers and more than two dozen foreigners. See also Justice collects saints with photo of Lula as candidate from Sergipe

Last month, a police officer under investigation in connection with the drama was found dead. He worked at the police station that supervised the entertainment area where the drama unfolded and allegedly ordered an intelligence report with warnings to be removed.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: