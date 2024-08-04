Activists on the X platform circulated news in this regard, but without confirmation, either from the Houthis or the American side.

If this news is true, then the downing of this American MQ-9 drone is added to 7 drones of the same type that were announced to have been downed in Yemen, the second of which was over Saada Governorate, in northern Yemen.

On May 30, the Houthis announced that they had shot down a drone of the same type over Ma’rib Governorate, and on May 21, they shot down another over Al Bayda Governorate.

The MQ-9 drone, which costs $30 million each, can fly at an altitude of 50,000 feet and can fly for up to 24 hours before having to land.

This is the first attack claimed by the Houthis since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike on the group in the port of Hodeidah.