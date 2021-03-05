‘Homeland and life’. ‘Country or Death’. These two phrases are those that represent the most recent artistic clashes in Cuba that, more than being two songs, became the flags of those who criticize and support the Cuban Government.

The dispute began on February 16, when the Cuban singer Yotuel, of the Orishas group, published a video titled ‘Patria y vida’. Along with him, the duo Gente de Zona, the musician Descemer Bueno and the rappers Maykel ‘Osorbo’ Castillo and El Funky – who are part of the dissident Cuban movement of San Isidro – sing.

The six Afro-Cubans sang against the island’s government, which they blame for the economic crisis, the lack of food and the pressure against those who think differently. Although he does not sing, the visual artist Luis Manuel Otero, coordinator of the San Isidro Movement, formed in 2018 to promote freedom of expression on the island, also appears.

From the very name of the song, the artists directly oppose the well-known phrase that Fidel Castro coined in March 1960, after the French steamship La Coubre exploded in the bay of Havana trying to carry weapons and ammunition against the Cuban revolution.

“We would have no other choice than the one with which we began the revolutionary struggle: that of freedom or death. Only now freedom means something else still: freedom means homeland. And our choice would be homeland or death! ”Said Castro. His phrase became a symbol of leftist governments in Latin America.

Now Cuban artists make a call in their song to change those words. “No more lies. My people ask for freedom, no more doctrines. Let us no longer shout homeland or death, but homeland and life, “says the lyrics.

Yotuel explained to EFE that this is because the composition claims the right to live. “And if the Government of our country does not agree, it is because they are violating all those fundamental rights (…) They try to humiliate our image, slandering news and false sayings so that the people believe them and blame us as criminals”, reported.

Another part of the song assures: “You are already overflowing, you have nothing left, you are already getting off. The people got tired of holding on. We are waiting for a new dawn ”; and says that the period of “62 doing harm”, alluding to the years that have passed since the revolution led by Fidel Castro.

The Government of Cuba responded to the song with tweets, hymns and messages in the public media

All these slogans aroused strong criticism from Cuban government officials to state media. Hours after the song was published, President Miguel Díaz-Canel posted three messages on his Twitter account. The first was to vindicate Silvio Rodríguez, the music singer-songwriter protests.

Another message was to share an article from the official newspaper ‘Granma‘ in which the song was branded “worn out counterrevolution” and “gross political interference.” Y the last tweet it was to applaud the hymn that some Cubans sang recalling the words of Fidel Castro.

But that was just the beginning of the actions and reactions that revolved around Yotuel’s song. Ten days after ‘Patria y Vida’ was published, this singer had already met with parties in the Spanish Congress and with members of the European Parliament to defend his song. “There is a harsh repression against Cuban art and its people, they want us to be submissive and silent,” the artist told the EFE agency.

Her voice was backed by Dita Charanzová, the vice president of the European Parliament in charge of Latin America; and by Leopoldo López Gil, deputy of the European Parliament and father of the homonymous Venezuelan opponent. It was the two of them who served as Yotuel’s hosts in the international instance.

Meanwhile, in Cuba, five other artists were preparing a response to the fury that Yotuel’s song was awakening. This is how the singers Raúl Torres, Annie Garcés, Dayana Divo, Karla Monier and Yisi Calibre published their video ‘Patria o muerte por la vida’ on March 2. State media replicated the song.

In the video, they criticize without mentioning the artists of the first song, saying that “licking the arrogance of the empire pays off,” alluding to the United States and the fact that four of the six Afro-Cubans live in Miami. “It makes it profitable to sing that you are against poverty if your vileness wallows in velvet and satin,” says the lyrics.

In addition, to the phrase of 62 years of damage, he replies that “the revolution has 62,000 millennia left.” The refrain of ‘Patria o muerte por la vida’ is precisely Castro’s phrase repeated over and over again, combined with other words, including those of “We will live and win” pronounced by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez in 2011 instead of his traditional “homeland, socialism or death.”

But, the song ‘Patria o muerte vivremos’ has not yet reached the popularity of ‘Patria y vida’. In the two days that it has been on the air, it has more than 600,000 views on YouTube; while that of the Orishas singer surpassed one million views in three days and is now close to three million. In addition, the second song has more rejection on the platform, with more than 62,000 votes for the ‘I don’t like it’.

Beyond the rivalry between the two songs, their lyrics are just the tip of the iceberg of the division that exists in Cuba against artistic expressions, a difference that exploded in 2018.

The San Isidro Movement in the midst of the expansion of Wi-Fi in Cuba

The participation of the San Isidro Movement in the song ‘Patria y Vida’ is not free, since in fact it is the most recent point of origin of the dissident voices of the Cuban Government within the same island.

Two years ago, different artists formed this collective to protest the restrictions on freedom of expression on the island, specifically those created by Decree 349, promulgated in December 2018.

The regulations oblige all artists to register with the State and empower government cultural institutions to evaluate their work. Art that is not officially registered becomes illegal. This gives “the government the power to put artists on a ‘black list’ and unilaterally destroy their ability to legally produce art,” he denounces. the research of Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) and Cubalex.

The dissatisfaction of visual artists, singers, university students and Cuban journalists increased until the San Isidro Movement was forged, coordinated by Luis Manuel Otero. Several of the team members have been jailed on multiple occasions – including Otero himself – and have been indicted on charges such as using the Cuban flag in a degrading way or attacking authority.

The rappers Maykel ‘Osorbo’ and El Funky who participate in the song were part of the protest that the group led in front of the Ministry of Culture last November, denouncing the repression against the artists. And the images of that demonstration, which lasted two days, are also included in Yotuel’s video.

Dozens of Cuban artists and intellectuals demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, to demand an end to repression and censorship. In Havana, Cuba, on November 27, 2020. © © A FP / Yamil Lage

This is why Yotuel’s song is part of the wave of artists who reject the Cuban government. But it is also immersed in lhe Wi-Fi expansion in Cuba for a couple of years. That more and more inhabitants of the island access the mobile Internet has revitalized the alternative art scene, according to ARC and Cubalex.

And that is evident with both songs. Well, more than being a confrontation of refrains, his lyrics became a political symbol that Cubans share from their social networks. Now on the island, the position of the inhabitants can be distinguished by the hashtags and frames they use on Facebook and which read: ‘Homeland and life’; or ‘Homeland or death’.

With AFP, EFE, Reuters and local media