Two soldiers were killed in clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both one Armenian and one Azerbaijani soldier were killed in mutual attacks including mortars and drones. Tensions between the countries, which have been fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for more than thirty years, have flared up again in recent days. Negotiations between the two countries are scheduled for Sunday in Brussels.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, three soldiers were injured on Friday, one of whom has since died. The intensity of the fighting would have diminished. Earlier in the day, Armenia accused the neighboring country of firing heavy weapons near the village of Kut and deploying drones near the border village of Sotk.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on the other hand, accused the Armenian troops of "opening fire with mortars (…) against Azerbaijani positions" on the border. Later, the ministry confirmed that one of the Azerbaijani soldiers had been killed.

It was the second consecutive day of fighting. On Thursday, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed and four Armenian soldiers were injured in clashes between the two armies.

Tensions are rising just as efforts are being made to push the two enemies to a peace deal, despite disagreements over borders and other issues. These talks are generally conducted under the influence of the European Union or Russia, which brokered the 2020 ceasefire. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Brussels on Sunday. Last week, the foreign ministers of both countries met in the United States.

The two former Soviet states have been fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh border region for more than thirty years. That area is recognized as part of Azerbaijani, but mainly ethnic Armenians live there.

Last month, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint at the beginning of the so-called Lachin Corridor, a mountain pass that is the only connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia called that a "gross violation" of the 2020 ceasefire.