Two soldiers were killed in clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both one Armenian and one Azerbaijani soldier were killed in mutual attacks including mortars and drones. Tensions between the countries, which have been fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for more than thirty years, have flared up again in recent days. Negotiations between the two countries are scheduled for Sunday in Brussels.

