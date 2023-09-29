They were traveling near the town of Guasimillas, in Tamazula, when the military vehicle’s brakes failed and it ended up overturned, about to fall into a ravine.

Tamazula, Durango.- Two soldiers dead and 35 injuredsix of them serious, was the balance of the rollover of a Mexican Army truck in the vicinity of the Guasimillas town, municipality of Tamazula, Durango.

This afternoon the number of victims traveling in the military vehicle that crashed in the mountain areaaccording to reports from the municipal authorities of Tamazula and the rescue forces.

The information about the mishap emerged around 11 a.m. this Thursday and at first it was reported that there were eight dead, however later it was stated that there were two.

It was said that The military truck was traveling on the road between the towns of Vinaterías and Guasimillaswhen on a sharp curve the brakes apparently failed.

He driver lost control of the steering wheel and the heavy unit was finally overturned on the side of the road after a maneuver by the driver to avoid falling into a ravine. See also At least 20 young people brutally beat a CCH student in Durango; transcends arrest of 5

During the mishap, two soldiers who were crushed by the truck lost their lives, while the rest were injured.

Personnel from the Municipal Police and Civil Protection of Tamazula went to the scene to help those affected.

It was reported that of the 35 injured in the accident, six had serious injuries and They were transferred to the regional hospital of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, aboard a helicopter from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).