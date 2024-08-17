El Paso.- El Paso Police have arrested two people in separate incidents of alleged animal abandonment in East El Paso.

Charles Edward McVey, a Fort Bliss resident, allegedly abandoned his dog in a parking lot on Saturday, July 13 in the 3000 block of North Zaragoza and fled without attempting to return, according to the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit.

EPPD learned of the incident and McVey was arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animals (abandonment). He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on $2,500 bail.

EPPD also investigated another case of animal cruelty that occurred on Thursday, August 1 in the 8400 block of Gateway West.

According to preliminary information, Celine John Octa Hemmingway, also a resident of Fort Bliss, arrived at a nearby business and abandoned her dog outside the establishment, according to EPPD.

EPPD was notified of the incident and through investigation, police discovered that Hemmingway was the registered owner of the dog.

Hemmingway was arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animals (abandonment) and booked into the El Paso County Jail on $2,500 bail. Police did not indicate whether any of the suspects were military personnel, although Hemmingway appeared in uniform in her booking photo.

