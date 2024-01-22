Two solar explosions will soon hit the earth

Nowadays it is easier to have an idea of ​​what is happening in outer space, this is due to the robots that command satellites, which are clearly equipped with cameras and have remote assistance so that scientists can move them. With that in mind, there is a way to see the sun closer without having to travel directly to it and the fateful situation that entails, but we can also learn about secondary consequences that can directly affect those of us who live on earth.

As mentioned, this same week of January 2024there will be two strong streams of particles coming directly from the sun, and NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) He tells us that the consequences of this will reach all existing countries on our planet. The result is a 60% chance of obtaining radio and GPS blackouts, two tools that we can already consider essential, both small devices and other more powerful ones.

Although this is going to be a complicated situation, it also has phenomena that may not be seen for millions of years, and those are auroras that can be seen from Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

These are the two warnings regarding the two storms:

Today we have one, if not two #solarstorms heading towards Earth! The first is expected on January 22, launched near Region 3555, and the second, a lateral storm launched near 3559, could affect January 23.

Despite having complications with the radio and also the GPS which also affects communication with airplanes, it is possible that there are no risks to people's health, such as skin complications from having any contact with sunlight. However, it does not hurt to take the relevant precautions, in addition to verifying functions that have to do with the type of communication mentioned above.

Via: A.M

Editor's note: The worrying part is the flights that may leave this week, but stopping them all worldwide is not the solution, in fact there would be several effects. We will see later if that 60% managed to predominate and we will be left without a radio.