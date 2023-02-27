Two people smugglers have been arrested after the boat drama in which dozens of dead migrants washed up on the Italian coast. Italy’s Rai News writes that they have been arrested for aiding and abetting illegal immigration, but police are also investigating wrongful death. Police are still investigating the involvement of two others.
