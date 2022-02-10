Two young children left without food and water in the Moscow region were seized from their mother. The eldest child is three years old, the youngest is three months old. The incident occurred in the city of Aprelevka on Thursday, February 10.

According to our information, the children were left at home without supervision. All this time they were without food and water. According to preliminary information, the mother of the children was found in a state of intoxication. It is noted that the woman leads an asocial lifestyle.

The prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into this fact.

“The causes and conditions of the incident will be established, an assessment will be made of compliance with the requirements of the legislation on minors, as well as the actions of parents,” the press service of the department said.

Earlier, on January 27, the court arrested the mother of a missing girl in the Novgorod region and her partner. The latter stated that he blamed the mother of the child for what happened, and also said that on the day of the disappearance they were in the bathhouse, after which the suspect went home. Then she allegedly returned to him and confessed that she had strangled her daughter.

At the same time, the woman herself stated that her partner harassed the child. However, she denied the possible involvement of the man in the disappearance of the girl.