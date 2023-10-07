The very long video review after the American’s goal does not overturn Piccinini’s decision to validate the decisive goal. VAR instead had Maignan sent off, with the French center forward also fundamental between the posts

The goal with which Christian Pulisic gave Milan success on the Genoa pitch is already causing discussion. Referee Marco Piccinini of Forlì took five minutes to validate the goal after a long video examination for an alleged touch with the American’s left arm when stopping the ball coming from Musah’s cross from the right.

what happened — The action discussed concerns the stop in the area with which Pulisic apparently tames the ball, seeing the shots from multiple positions, thanks to a control with his arm without which the ball would continue further instead of settling towards the ground. But the review by Var Di Paolo and assistant Nasca does not overturn the pitch's decision with which the goal was validated by Piccinini, who did not feel it was necessary to go and watch the episode on video.

maignan — Incandescent final also for the expulsion of Maignan for which Piccinini needs to go and see on the video that the dangerous exit (very high knee) of the French goalkeeper on Ekuban is worthy of expulsion. With this red card the French goalkeeper, like Theo Hernandez, will miss the match against Juventus after the international break. In Genoa’s final attack on goal Giroud went for the last minutes of the match, with a super save coming out of Puscas, in a final in which the rossoblù goalkeeper Martinez also received the red card for a double yellow had gone up in attack.