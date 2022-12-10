Two skiers were seriously injured by a snow plow in the Lech am Arlberg ski area in Austria. The skiers wanted to descend in the wake of the snowthrower, but the device unexpectedly backed off.
The two came together on Friday evening from the Rud-Alpe restaurant at an altitude of about 1500 meters and planned to descend the mountain in its fresh track behind the snowplow, which prepares the slopes for the next day. But the plane unexpectedly went into reverse and ran over the skiers, police say.
It concerns a 46-year-old woman from Austria and a 56-year-old man from Germany. Both have been taken to hospital.
In the Austrian Zillertal, a 29-year-old German snowboarder also died earlier this week when she collided with a so-called piste bully.
