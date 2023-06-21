“I have recorded the rally that Pedro gave at the Lake of Life in 2017, but recorded literally, none of that in my head, I recorded it on my mobile.” Enrique Valle, an operator at the Dos Hermanas municipal warehouse, makes the feint of reaching into his pants pocket to take out his cell phone. He is 60 years old and is standing waiting for the Pedro Sánchez pre-campaign launch event to begin in the PSOE booth at the Fair in this Seville town of 137,561 inhabitants, including himself. Valle alludes to the meeting held in January of that year by the current Prime Minister when he announced that he was beginning the primary race for the General Secretariat of his party, after his abrupt departure in 2016. “They all come here because Dos Hermanas is a socialist. I was very young, but I remember Felipe’s acts at the velodrome and I also came with Zapatero, ”adds his party and co-worker, Antonio Molina, 68.

Molina alludes to the almost totemic character that Dos Hermanas has in the socialist imaginary. In a community like the Andalusian where the once hegemonic PSOE witnessed the loss of its strength in each of the appointments with the polls, the town continues to add votes to the point of having chained the eleventh victory with an absolute majority on May 28 in the municipal A path that was opened in 1983 by the historic socialist leader Francisco Toscano and that has been continued on this occasion by his successor, Francisco Rodríguez. The city is, after the loss of Seville, the most important that the PSOE governs in Andalusia, a milestone that only enhances its vitola as a talisman for socialist leaders.

The images of its velodrome remain in the retina to overflowing in the acts of Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra, which the opposition leaders of that time could only look at with envy and the bitter conviction that they would never equal those record numbers of attendance (there is room for more than 100,000 people). José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero also held massive rallies there and now Sánchez —who also started his campaign for the April 2019 general elections here— has returned to rekindle that spirit of the 2017 comeback, where, as he himself said this Sunday in his speech , “this wonderful adventure began that made us change Spain for the better and I am not willing for this trip to end on July 23”.

“You are doing very well to come here,” says Toscano, mayor from 1983 until he retired in 2022 and one of Sánchez’s main supporters in the party. “The idea is that the militancy mobilizes and that is why he was interested in being here, for that emotional part of the vote,” he adds. “The election of Dos Hermanas is a way of appealing to the bases of the PSOE, of remembering that link with history and that triumphant past of the party, especially in Andalusia,” says Ángel Cazorla, professor at the Department of Political Science and the Administration of the University of Granada.

That emotional factor that this Sevillian city exudes is also highlighted by Antonio Hernández-Rodicio, Head of Strategic Communication and Political Consulting at Thinking Heads. “Dos Hermanas is a symbol with the capacity to unite people, it is a historic small homeland, where that Andalusian power has been won and is maintained”, he points out. And it is that the town has not only revalidated the absolute majority of 2019, but has done so with more votes, dispelling the ghosts of last year’s regional elections where, for the first time since the PCE won the municipal elections in 1979, the PSOE it was defeated at the hands of the PP, which was placed 13 points above.

Its current mayor, Francisco Rodríguez, has another explanation. “Here the PSOE is the party that most resembles the people of our city, that is why with the three presidents of the Government we have always been an impulse and a reference”, he indicates.

If, as Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba said, “politics is a state of mind”, in Dos Hermanas it is difficult to see any downcast militant or citizen. “I am from the right, but I have always voted socialist in my town, because things have been done very well,” admits a neighbor who prefers not to give his name. Manuel Pérez, a Nazarene teacher and pedagogue and head of the Ideas Foundation, who has been working for social integration and support against school failure in that town for two decades, is also clear: “What is happening here is no coincidence. Toscano’s political vision has convinced everyone, with a good team, honesty and closeness. That would explain that here the wave of the PP has not penetrated, because what prevails is management, ”he explains.

“Originally, in Dos Hermanas there has been a significant working population and that left-wing civic power may be at the root, but the main reason is that Dos Hermanas has become a city of reference and that is why the PSOE is voted for so much, not because he is a socialist, but because his neighbors appreciate the management that his previous mayor did and that they hope that the current one will continue”. The person who speaks like this is Pedro Sánchez —another different from the President of the Government—, who, always in the shadows as Senior Officer, has been one of Toscano’s main supporters during his almost 40 years as Nazarene mayor and who now acts as official chronicler of the location.

A city that does not stop growing

The Entrenúcleos area in Dos Hermanas (Seville), where 6,000 new homes are to be built. Alejandro Ruesga

Sánchez gives the exponential growth of the city as an example, which in these four decades has become, with 140,000 inhabitants, according to the census, the second largest in Seville and the sixth in Andalusia, ahead of Cádiz and Jaén. It is the only Andalusian municipality that has not stopped expanding its population continuously since 1996, thanks, says the chronicler, “to a harmonious and well-directed urban growth”. In addition to affordable housing that has attracted young families, land has also been offered for the Pablo de Olavide and Loyola Universities, the Betis sports city or the Amazon logistics center, which Dos Hermanas chose for its good connections. . “This has been endowed with sports, cultural, leisure infrastructures…”, he points out.

“Dos Hermanas may not be pretty, but it has responded to the needs of the citizens, and in the municipalities the management is valued and here it has been impeccable,” says Sánchez and Pérez adds: “I don’t know if it will be a talisman, but it is a source of inspiration that marks a concrete and real way that another way of doing politics is possible”.