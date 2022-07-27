Warrior.- Two half sisters were shot to death by the partner of one of them in the community of Tlaquetzalapa, in the Municipality of Copanatoyac, Guerrero.

The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday when Fernando Reyes, who was apparently drunk, met his sentimental partner Kenia López and her relative Avelina Olivares.

According to police reports, the man he argued with both, pulled out a gun and shot themleaving them lying on the street.

The relatives of the victims did not allow personnel from the Forensic Medical Service to remove the bodies.

In less than two monthsthere are four women who have been murdered in the region of Warrior High Mountain.

Just last May 1, the bodies of two women were found on the Potoichán-San Vicente Amole highway.

Eleuteria Dircio Cristino and Rosalía Pérez García, who were sisters-in-law, were deprived of their liberty by a group of armed men when they were at their home in the community of Laguna Membrillo, in the Municipality of Zapotitlán Tablas.

We recommend you read:

Of these two cases, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has not carried out any investigation.

Just last July 18, Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda of Moreno launched the Violet Protocol to prevent acts of violence against women.