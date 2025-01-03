At 27 years old, Oscar has cultivated both success and self-esteem. In his role as a businessman he is “close to Ruiz Mateos»: he already has five companies in place with which he aspires to “get out of poverty.” “People want to be MbappeI want to be Florentino Perez», he declared upon arriving at ‘First Dates’. And when he looks in the mirror he thinks ‘I’m the best’, “because if you don’t believe it yourself, who is going to believe it?” he said, paraphrasing Cristiano Ronaldo.

As in life, Oscar He is clear about how he likes women and this is how he explained it to Carlos Soberawho helped the Sevillian find his better half. He wanted “a dark-skinned and preferably conceited girl,” a description that fit his date perfectly.

Elena (24), also from Seville, is considered a prize for the person who has it at their side. «I loved it. “My mind is wonderful, I have a great body and I am beautiful,” she stressed in her presentation. Her suitor matched her description of herself. «I think the girl is very pretty. The truth is, when you see her, she is tall, she has black hair… She is attractive and, personally, I like her,” Óscar commented on the first impression. TO Elena, For his part, he was also satisfied with what he saw.

Once at the table, they began to get to know each other and mutually discovered that they had a lot in common. Elena She studies and works, being a girl with many aspirations, something that she liked. Oscar. She appreciated that her date was not a physically abandoned man. «I like that he is very conceited, because I am too. So, in the end, he understands me. “With the person I want to be with, I wouldn’t like him to be an abandoned person.”









Elena’s condition to have a second date with Óscar

The evening was going from strength to strength…until the bachelor made an unfortunate comment about how roles have changed nowadays. «There’s that soft man… Like, let the girl pay. Let’s see, what is the girl going to pay?” he pointed out, very convinced.

«Let’s see the roles. Be careful what you’re going to say…”, he reacted Elena. With her tone and her gestures she was warning him, his words were not adding up at all. Oscar. He tried to fix it by clarifying that “I respect and admire women a lot because we all come from there,” and that it was only because of her company that he could invite her. But she didn’t give up. «I don’t see any harm in paying for both of them halfway or paying the bill myself. “You are not less of a man because I paid for it.” «You are doing very well. “Don’t screw it up, okay?” he warned him.

Oscar and Elena



Four





And the more the young man tried to justify himself, the more he screwed up in the eyes of his date. «Oscar relates being in a relationship with contributing everything to women. I don’t want a guy who gives me everything because I’ve never needed it. “I didn’t like it,” she expressed to the cameras.

However, when making the final decision to ElenaThe ‘feeling’ he had noticed between them weighed more on him than the discussion over the account, in which he had finally gotten his way. Of course, to accept a second date she gave him an ultimatum: she would only stay with him if he let her invite him.