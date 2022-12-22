Two engaged couples from the province of Messina, Nino Calabrò and Francesca Di Dio, he from Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, she from Montagnareale, were found dead in a house in Thornaby-on-Tees, a municipality in the county of North Yorkshire in England. Nino had moved to the UK and worked in a restaurant, the girl had gone to visit him for the Christmas holidays. Finding the bodies of friends yesterday, worried because the couple did not answer the phone. According to rumors, the police arrested a 21-year-old suspect in the crime.



Nino and Francesca: work at the restaurant, holidays together, dedications on social media. Who are the two boyfriends found dead in England 22 December 2022

The two boyfriends were in their early 20s and were in England on business. He had found employment in the restaurant sector some time ago, while she had joined him to spend the Christmas holidays together. Some friends found the body, who then raised the alarm. He is being investigated for murder.

The British media released the statements of the investigating officer Peter Carr: «A man and a woman have sadly died and a man remains in police custody in connection with the incident. I would like to appeal to anyone who has passed the apartments on Thornaby Road, formerly known as The Royal George Pub, between 10am and 11am on Wednesday 21st December. If anyone was passing by and saw anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious activity, please contact us.”