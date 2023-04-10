Home page World

Two siblings were found dead in an apartment on Easter Sunday in Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg (Rhein-Neckar district). © René Priebe/PR-Video/dpa

At Easter, two dead children are found in an apartment in Hockenheim. They are siblings. A 43-year-old is arrested – on suspicion of a homicide.

Hockenheim – In Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, two siblings were discovered dead in an apartment on Easter Sunday. The children were seven and nine years old, as announced by the public prosecutor and the police headquarters in Mannheim in the evening. A 43-year-old “relative” was arrested on suspicion of a homicide at the scene.

A police spokesman did not want to say what relationship she had with the children – i.e. whether it was the mother.

According to him, the bodies of the siblings are to be autopsied on Tuesday. No further details have been given about the children.

The statement said that the public prosecutor’s office in Mannheim and the department for capital crimes of the Criminal Police Office in Mannheim had started further investigations into the 43-year-old. The Central Forensic Science Department of the Heidelberg Criminal Police Department and the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the University of Heidelberg are also involved.

The investigators did not initially release any further information about the alleged homicide in Hockenheim (Rhein-Neckar district) on Easter Sunday. dpa