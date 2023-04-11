The Oregon attack, which occurred shortly after a shooting at a bank in Louisville, left four people dead and nine injured.

Oregon attack

In Oregon, authorities have released few details of the Salem shooting.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound I-5 highway is closed due to police activity, as well as the southbound lane.

The Oregon State Police issued a statement saying that a “suspect has died” and that a soldier was involved in the shooting.

The partial closure of the main highway linking California, Oregon and Washington states caused traffic jams.

Oregon State Police said traffic in the area will be affected for several hours, and the police department will lead the investigation into the shooting. The authorities did not identify the dead man.

Bank attack

Earlier Monday, four people were shot dead and six others injured in an attack on a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Police said the shooter was killed at the scene, but it was not clear if his death was caused by police gunfire, or whether he shot himself.

Reuters news agency quoted Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey as saying that the shooter is a current or former employee of the bank.

Major shootings

This is a list of the most notable recent shootings in the US last year:

– Nashville, Tennessee

Three students and three adults were killed inside The Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The suspect, a former student, was killed by the police forces.

Half Moon Bay, California

A farm worker killed seven people in a shooting at two mushroom farms in Northern California on January 23. One of the suspects faces murder charges

Monterey Park, California

A 72-year-old man killed 11 people and wounded nine in a shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park on January 21.

Chesapeake, Virginia

The manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six and injured six during a staff meeting on November 22. Police said the suspect shot himself.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Five people were killed and 17 wounded when a 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on November 19.

Raleigh, North Carolina

A 15-year-old boy killed five people and wounded two others in a shooting in Raleigh on October 13th.

Highland Park, Illinois

Six people were killed and at least 30 wounded when a rooftop gunman opened fire during the July 4 Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The suspect is awaiting trial.

Vistavia Hills, Alabama

At least two people were killed and another hospitalized on 16 June after the shooting at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in a suburb of Birmingham. Police said the suspect is in custody.

Duncanville, Texas

Police shot and killed a man who fired shots on June 13 at a Dallas-area gymnasium where at least 150 children were attending day camp.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Three people were killed and 14 injured in a June 5 shooting in front of a restaurant. Three people were arrested.

– Philadelphia

On June 4th, three people were killed and eleven injured in a crowded building in Philadelphia during a fight that began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire. Two men were arrested on suspicion of being linked to the two deaths, and others were arrested in connection with the altercation.