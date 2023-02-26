Two ships ran aground in the Astrakhan region. Writes about it “Astrakhan-24” with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Both incidents took place on 25 February. At 22:00, the operational service received a message that two ships ran aground on the 170th km of the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal (marine part): Nazmekhr and Tiam. The total number of crew members was 26 people.

“Nazmehr” transports a cargo of 1,500 tons of salt, as well as tin of trucks. The ship’s hull was damaged. There is no risk of flooding.

“Thiam” did not carry the cargo. The ship has no damage.

As noted in the material, the incident did not affect shipping. The Ministry of Emergency Situations coordinated with the Marine Rescue Coordination Center and the Olya seaport.

Other details are being specified.

Rane, February 3, the tugboat “Neftegaz-55” ran aground near the village of Danube, Primorsky Krai.