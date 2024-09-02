Dubai (Agencies)

Two merchant ships reported separate attacks off the coast of Yemen yesterday, according to two British maritime security agencies.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had been informed by the captain of a merchant vessel that it had been “hit by two unknown projectiles” before a “third explosion occurred in the vicinity,” 70 nautical miles northwest of the port of Saleef in the western Yemeni province of Hodeidah, which is under Houthi control.

The authority, which is run by the British Royal Navy, said that “the damage is currently being assessed,” noting that there were no injuries on board the ship, which is heading to the next port.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, a multinational naval force comprising the United States and European countries, reported that the tanker is the Blue Lagoon 1 and is flying the Panamanian flag.

It was targeted by three ballistic missiles, one of which fell into the sea 50 metres from the ship.

The center explained that the ship sustained minor damage, but did not require assistance.

In a separate attack, the authority reported receiving a report from another commercial vessel that it had been hit by a drone 58 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, noting that there were no casualties on board the ship, which is heading to the next port.

The British maritime security company, Ambry, indicated that this ship is not among the Houthis’ declared target bank.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but they come in the context of repeated attacks carried out by the Houthi group since November on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.