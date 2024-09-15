Two ships collided in Saint Petersburg near Liteiny Bridge

The North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the collision of vessels in the waters of St. Petersburg. This was reported in Telegram-the department’s channel.

On the night of September 15, the motor ship Solaris struck the pleasure boat Moskva-101 in the area of ​​Liteiny Bridge.

It is specified that no oil spill occurred. The causes of the incident are being established.

In August, a motor ship collided with another motor ship while maneuvering in the waters of the Neva in St. Petersburg. The incident occurred near Sverdlovskaya Embankment. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and there was no oil spill.