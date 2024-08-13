Cairo (Agencies)

Two British ships were attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen yesterday, but neither reported any damage, two British maritime authorities said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said yesterday that a master reported that his ship was attacked by a drone boat that was successfully disabled 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen.

The authority and British maritime security firm Ambrey said the same ship reported two explosions nearby. Later, the Joint Maritime Information Center for the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden said the ship was the Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker Delta Atlantica, noting that it had witnessed multiple attempted attacks.

The authority said another vessel 97 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen, reported an explosion in its vicinity. The Joint Maritime Information Center said the second vessel attacked was the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker On Phoenix, adding that it was not damaged. Neither vessel or its crew was harmed and they are heading to the next port.