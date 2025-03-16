The Mossos d’Esquadra They have stopped Two women aged 27 and 41 In l’Eixample of Barcelona as alleged authors of four crimes of fraud and theft with violence and intimidation, by drug to their customers and then scam them.

The arrests occurred by the Mossos this Friday, when the brothel where the authors acted.

It was then when substances intervened Employees for chemical submission, according to the Catalan police in a statement.

The detainees always practiced the same modus operandi: They did consume alcoholic beverages to your victims with chemical or narcotic substances, and then use your bank cards.

Once they obtained the cards, they made charges and transfers, via which they cheated More than 8,000 euros.