Two Sevilla ultras were arrested this Sunday in Pamplona for possession of explosive material after a fight involving radicals from Osasuna and the Andalusian team hours before the match between both teams in El Sadar. The detainees, members of the ‘Biris Norte’, were carrying a homemade explosive device in a vehicle, as well as pyrotechnic material and sticks. The explosive device consisted of a spray deodorant to which a large firecracker had been attached to cause an explosion.

Radicals from Indar Gorri and Biris Norte clashed in the morning in a pitched battle near Zaragoza Avenue, in the Azpilagaña neighborhood, near the El Sadar stadium. The National Police intervened to disperse the violent people and subsequently arrested the Sevilla ultras, accused of possession of explosive, flammable or incendiary devices.

The agents found two other explosive devices like the one carried by the two detainees, one already exploded, near Zaragoza Avenue. The Sevilla radicals also caused damage to a beer hall after throwing glasses and chairs. The group of violent radicals from Sevilla who traveled to Pamplona and who were identified was made up of about 70 fans, whose tickets were withdrawn so that they could not enter El Sadar.