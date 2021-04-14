A fight for the candidacy for chancellor has broken out in the Union. “Hard but fair” came with a special and the question: “Will the Union trip up the Chancellery?”

At short notice, Frank Plasberg’s editorial team swept the planned “hard but fair” topic off the table. Actually, the new Infection Protection Act should be debated in the first. Then the Chancellor dispute seemed more important to the Union. While the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU boss Söder wants to score points with polls, the CDU party chairman Laschet relies on the support of the party presidium. The decision should be made this week.

In the Plasbergs Talk, the guests ditch a lot against the Union. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil makes the start and compares Söder and Laschet with “two trains” that “race against each other”. Klingbeil is furious: “I wonder whether the Union can still take on leadership responsibility in this country!” The current situation shows how “deep the rifts are within the Union,” said the SPD man.

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed with:

Markus Blume (CSU) – Secretary General

– Secretary General Herbert Reul (CDU) – Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, connected

– Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, connected Lars Klingbeil (SPD) – Secretary General

– Secretary General Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP) – Group vice-chairman

– Group vice-chairman Kristina Dunz – Deputy head of the capital office of the editorial network Germany (RND)

– Deputy head of the capital office of the editorial network Germany (RND) Albrecht von Lucke – Publicist, lawyer and political scientist

With a bizarre comparison, journalist Kristina Dunz expresses ambivalent praise for Söder. “One of Mr. Söder’s strengths is to make jam out of dung and to shine with it,” says the journalist smugly. Laschet could learn from Söder to “present himself a little better than he might be”. Her expression becomes more serious when asked what consequences “Söder’s advance” could have. Dunz: “A clear declaration of war by the CSU boss, which can really drive the Union into a split and thus also into the loss of this election!”

“Hard but fair” guest comments: The Union can only choose between two evils

Political scientist Albrecht von Lucke, who attributes himself to the left-wing camp, also sees the Union currently in a dilemma that poses a difficult task for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group: “The Bundestag members will have to choose between two serious evils tomorrow,” predicted he was gloomy on Monday evening. Either they decide in favor of the “blatantly worse candidate – Armin Laschet”, or ensure that Söder “dupes the entire party leadership” if the parliamentary group makes a decision for him.

NRW interior minister and Laschet supporter Reul is not to be envied for his role when he tries to defend his prime minister – after so many swipes. Laschet’s strength, according to Reul, is “bringing people of different opinions to the table”. He knows that “the effect belongs to whoever puts on the big show”, Reul tries a swipe at Söder, “but who gives the answers for the time after that?” We want to cover the broader citizenry! ”Laschet is a candidate who is authentic and thus fulfills the requirements of the chancellorship better than the Bavarian opponent.

Söder or Laschet: Plasberg shows a survey – the result is clear

Plasberg is skeptical and asks rhetorically whether the politician type is “honest and genuine”, the one who ultimately prevails? In response, he fades in the current polls for a direct election of Chancellor – without allowing himself to be taken away from warning North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul: “You won’t be spared that now …” Because with these polls Laschet is currently at 14 percent – behind SPD- Candidate Olaf Scholz at 16 and the so far undecided dual leadership of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock with 18 percent.

Reul only adds a tired “I wouldn’t rely on survey values ​​now” – and Lambsdorff scoffs: “After this survey, Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock could pack up right away!”

But Plasberg goes one better after the Laschet survey bankruptcy and plays a street survey of his editorial team. In Munich and Düsseldorf the question was raised: What do people think of the respective candidates? “Consistently”, “who knows what he wants”, “more goal-oriented”, “he represents something – also abroad”, is what Söder says. About Laschet, on the other hand: “too sweet”, “too fickle”, “not statesmanlike” and even “chubby”. It doesn’t help if Plasberg adds a “not representative” – ​​the message has got through to the audience.

CSU in the fight for chancellor: Blume refers to problems of other parties

Plasberg switches to a one-on-one interview with CSU General Secretary Markus Blume, who is connected from Munich. Right at the beginning he asks “to leave the church in the village”. And he criticizes Plasberg’s talk group: “I see other parties who have not yet clarified their personnel issues – that doesn’t hold the entire nation in suspense!”

The fact is that there are two potential top candidates who have the support in the party. He would describe that as “a luxury problem,” said Blume. The CSU general is certain: “At the end of the week there will be a collective and wise decision.”

Plasberg wants to know from his guests who will give the next New Year’s address at the end of his broadcast. In other words: who will become Federal Chancellor. The name Laschet is mentioned three times – Söder is not mentioned.

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

Will Söder become chancellor? Some are happy – others are afraid. The program dealt with political content or character issues, but if so, then only marginally. The intrigue was delighted here.