América went from less to much more on the way to winning the Liga MX title this semester and ending a six-year drought. There is no doubt that the great merit of this team was the collective play they showed once they released the pressure. However, it cannot be denied that even within this precise team synchronicity, there were two or three players who stood out above the rest of the squad on an individual level.
One of those notable names was the Mexican Julián Quiñones, who arrived from Atlas signed as the star signing of the summer and on whom a lot of weight was placed on what the club from the country's capital could do last tournament. In the end, the one already selected by Mexico did not escape this responsibility and established himself as the player with the most goals and assists in the season, also scoring the key goal of the final. The attacking all-rounder is at the best point of his career and this could give him a way out of Europe.
The market specialist, Ekrem Konur, exclusively reveals that two Serie A clubs have been closely monitoring the performance of the América striker and now that the market in Europe has opened, they are considering putting offers of up to 15 million on the Eagles' table. of euros for the transfer of the scorer and assistant. At the moment, there are no intentions of the Mexican club to sell, nor any approaches with Quiñones's entourage, but next week the pieces could move.
#Serie #teams #seek #signing #Julián #Quiñones
Leave a Reply