Kosovo online: in Kosovo, police beat a brother and sister riding an ATV

In the north of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo, police beat two Serbian teenagers born in 2005 and 2007, informs Kosovo online portal.

It is noted that the brother and sister were riding a quad bike in the village of Rudin in the evening, when they were stopped by law enforcement officers, knocked to the ground and beaten. According to the doctor, the young man was given a large number of blows to the head and kicked in the side, while the girl was thrown from the vehicle and dragged along the ground. She escaped with a shoulder injury.

“Both are in a state of psychological shock,” the medic added.

Earlier it became known that in Leposavich in the north of Kosovo, nine Kosovo journalists who were following the actions of the Serbs around the municipality building were attacked by masked men.