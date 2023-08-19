A 105-minute long match, in full stoppage time not validated by the Var Brunori scored for offside against nine of the Apulians: red cards for Maita and Di Cesare, the rosanero had missed a penalty with Di Mariano: many cards and zero joy in the match inaugural of the cadet season, ends 0-0

The new Serie B immediately confronts ambitions: Bari-Palermo opens the season with a clash with the flavor of a promotion fight. There is a lot of goodwill at San Nicola, but in the end the right spark is missing: the first taste of the championship ends with an entertaining 0-0 and with a golden point above all for Mignani’s team, nine a good part of the recovery and with the support of the Var at the photo finish.

San Nicola reopens B after having closed it with the playoff final in early June and the big match is immediately lively. After less than 2′, the first thrill of the season comes with Vasic. The Rosanero midfielder tries with a left footed shot from outside and almost surprises Brenno, who responds uncertainly by deflecting the ball onto the post. Bari reacts and shows itself several times in Pigliacelli's parts with Nasti's rings, immediately at the center of the schemes of Mignani, Maita and Sibilli, very inspired behind the two strikers. However, we go to rest without goals.

The teams return to the field and the balance changes in the 50th minute: after the Var check, Maresca expels Maita for a bad tackle on Vasic and Bari remain in ten. Palermo takes courage and gains yards: the big chance comes in the 54th minute on Vasic's feet, but the number 20 doesn't find the right shot for the lead. Another 10′ and it gets even worse for Bari with Di Cesare's red light, after a hold on Brunori in the area. Maresca checks everything on the video and says it's a penalty: Corini's team has the opportunity to put everything downhill, but Di Mariano chooses the power solution and shoots high. In the final, it was siege from Palermo and resistance from Bari. In the 100th minute, Brunori knocked down the wall with a detour a stone's throw from the line, but this time it was the Var who brought everything back to a level (due to offside). The balance resists: the season of Mignani and Corini begins without goals.