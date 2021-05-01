Among the twenty people arrested for the incidents recorded on April 8 in the Madrid district of Vallecas during a Vox electoral act are two members of the United We Can security team. In the recordings that the Police analyzed, it can be seen that Alberto RR, born in 1977, and Daniel JJ, born in 1989, participated in the confrontations with the agents. Both were arrested a week later and released on charges.

Pablo Iglesias pointed out that only one is a member of his party and denied that he was part of his bodyguard team because his protection is provided by the National Police. The leader of Podemos predicted that “this will come to nothing”, but highlighted that it was made public on the penultimate day of the campaign when the arrests took place on April 15. This time sequence, he added, proves “the concern of some” for the 4-M and ironized about the possibility that until Tuesday “some news will come out” that links him to “the Kennedy assassination.”

Although Iglesias distanced himself from the detainees, both, as revealed yesterday by ‘El Confidencial’, are registered with Social Security hired by the purple party. United We can sources were silent when asked if they were part of the internal security team.

“Thugs for hire”



Santiago Abascal accused Iglesias of sending “his hired thugs to attack” the police, and Vox. He also lashed out at the Interior Minister for having “concealed” these arrests “while demanding convictions for some letters”, referring to the death threats against ministers and political leaders.

Pablo Casado also charged Iglesias and wrote on Twitter: “What a shame. Those who risk their lives for us kicked by Pablo Iglesias’s thugs. We not only pay the babysitter, but escorts who kick the Police. Now it is OK”.