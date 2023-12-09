Two security guards were stabbed at the All-Russian freestyle wrestling competition in St. Petersburg on December 9. The victims were hospitalized, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported.

Previously, at the sports and recreation complex on Kommuny Street, 47a, the security guards had a conflict with the relatives of the athletes who came to the tournament. The guards refused to let the men through, and they responded by stabbing them.

Tournament organizer Elena Rodionova told Izvestia that the conflict involving the athletes’ parents occurred outside the hall, and the competition itself continued.

The attackers were quickly detained by law enforcement officers and taken to the police department, and the injured men were taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is being carried out, based on the results of which an appropriate decision will be made.

Earlier, on November 29, in the center of Moscow, a shawarma seller gave chase with a knife to a disgruntled customer. The conflict occurred on Taganskaya Street. There, the shawarma buyer was dissatisfied with the purchased product, which caused a quarrel with its seller. The kiosk employee, armed with a knife, ran after the young man, threatening him with violence. The incident was caught on video.

On December 8, the shawarma seller was arrested for two months by court decision. A criminal case was opened against the 27-year-old seller under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”).