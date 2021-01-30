D.he toboggan two-seaters Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Ilsenburg / Suhl) have won the World Championship title for the fourth time in a row and are now among the ranks of record world champions. The Thuringians prevailed on Saturday at Königssee in front of local heroes Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (Berchtesgaden / Königssee), after two runs the permanent rivals were separated by one and a half tenths of a second. Even after the first run, the gap was only two thousandths.

In third place, the Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sics won their first World Championship medal, but only the two German duos were fighting for victory: Sics and Sics were already more than half a second behind as the first pursuers. Hannes Orlamünder and Paul Gubitz (Zella-Mehlis) finished tenth on their World Cup debut.

Wendl and Arlt had won Olympic gold in 2014 and 2018 and were world champions three times (2013 to 2016). For some years now, the World Cup stage has belonged to Eggert and Benecken. With the fourth title they caught up with the German duos Stefan Krauße and Jan Behrendt (between 1989 and 1995) and Patric Leitner and Alexander Resch (between 1999 and 2007). No double has been more successful so far.