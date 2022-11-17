Thanks to the experience of growing wheat twice a year in Tunisia, the Ain El Karma region in Tamerza, in the south of the country, witnessed a wheat harvest this November.

Omar Al-Ahmadi, the owner of the farms where the experiment took place, told Sky News Arabia that he tried to plant ten types of wheat seeds a few months ago, and he was able to harvest the crops of three of them days ago, while the crops of the rest of the seeds will be harvested. within weeks.

After the success of the experiment, Al-Ahmadi intends to plant tens of hectares of wheat to contribute to supporting national production and overcoming the grain shortage crisis that Tunisia is experiencing.

He pointed out that there are varieties of authentic local seeds that can produce more than once a year if they are grown using the “drop by drop” method in farms in the south of the country.

Al-Falah considered that the nature of the climate in the south of the country helped in the success of his experiment, calling for benefiting from climate changes by exceeding dependence on palm and olive cultivation alone in the south, in order to move towards grains, especially after the local and global food crisis that was exacerbated by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“limited bet”

For his part, Laith Bin Bishr, a member of the Arab Network for Food Sovereignty, commented that these crops, which depend on a special method of irrigation, cannot allow the cultivation of large areas of wheat, just as “Tunisia is a small country and does not know a prominent climatic diversity between its regions, such as the countries of Mexico and Brazil, which resorts to successive wheat-growing seasons,” pointing out that harvesting wheat in the winter months remains an experience that is difficult to solve the food crisis facing Tunisia.

As for the farmer and researcher in the agricultural field, Hassan Al-Shteiwi, he seems more convinced of the idea of ​​​​growing wheat for different seasons, during one year, as he confirmed in his interview with the site that “certain varieties of grain seeds provided high productivity at an average of 194 spikes per seed in the “Al-Baraka” variety and 100 A spike per seed of “Al-Shteiwi” cultivar.

He explained that the experiments showed that the more space wheat seeds were given during cultivation, the higher their productivity, and at that time, they proved that “the productivity of a kilogram of wheat planted in an area of ​​​​1,000 square meters can secure food for a family for a whole year.”

Al-Shteiwi confirmed that he had developed varieties of original local seeds since 2019 and presented them to farmers so that they could try them, noting that the need to develop authentic seeds was created by the grain crisis, whose consumption, import and production are essential to the Tunisian economy.

It is noteworthy that Tunisia’s consumption of grain amounted to 3.4 million tons, according to the latest indicators published by the Grain Office (a government institution), and Tunisia provides more than half of it through imports from Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian war led to a crisis, as a result of its impact on Tunisia’s stock of grain that the country needs in manufacturing industries, which prompted farmers and experts to search for ways to achieve food sovereignty, by returning to a diet based on local agriculture.

And the Tunisian Minister of Agriculture, Mahmoud Elias Hamza, had stated earlier that Tunisia is working to reduce the resources allocated to imports, enhance the country’s food security and reach self-sufficiency in durum wheat production, starting from the next season by cultivating an additional 800 thousand hectares of durum wheat and Focusing on providing seeds that increase productivity.