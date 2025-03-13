The centers of the Vall and La Farga, both related to the Prelature of Opus Dei, will resign from public funds from the 2026-2027 course



Two differentiated education schools in Catalonia will resign the educational concert in the course 2026-2027 to continue separating their students by sex. ABC has had access to a circular of the centers of the Farga and the Vall, sent last Monday to the parents of both schools.

The schools, located in Bellaterra (Barcelona) and related to the Prelature of Opus Dei, have decided «Guarantee your educational projectalthough this may imply the loss of public financing ».