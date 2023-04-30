IA “Port Amur”: in Blagoveshchensk, two half-dressed girls staged a photo session in the courtyard of the house

In Blagoveshchensk, two half-dressed girls staged a photo session in the courtyard of a residential building. It is reported by IA “Port Amur”.

Judging by the video from the cameras that were sent to the editorial office of the agency, this happened on April 20 at 2:00 am. The neighbors were outraged, the girls touched someone else’s car.

Earlier in Nizhny Novgorod, a woman appeared naked on the street and got to the police, where an administrative report was drawn up against her under the article “Petty hooliganism”. A resident of the Russian city was intoxicated.

Prior to this, in Ufa, a man without clothes escaped from the Republican Burn Center on Blucher Street, asked to call the police and, according to eyewitnesses, threatened suicide.