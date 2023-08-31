The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled that two people (Gulf and Arab) be imprisoned for a month, in addition to a fine, after convicting them of seizing 198,000 dirhams from a person who deluded him that their company owned a huge real estate project in a European country, relying on deceiving him, along with other victims, to impress by receiving him. In a luxurious office, and great publicity on social media platforms and other means.

The two defendants obtained huge amounts of money from the victim, and other victims, without having a building permit in that country, or a license from the UAE Real Estate Regulatory Authority to receive two months’ installments from customers in the name of the company they own in the country.

The victim said in the evidence collection report that he had seen an advertisement through the media about a real estate project being built in a European country, and the company owned by the two defendants was supervising its implementation, so he contacted them by phone, and they set an appointment for him.

He added that he met the first defendant on the specified date, and the latter informed him of projects that the company is supervising to implement in several countries, including a project in a European country, and showed him documents confirming the validity of his claim, which encouraged him to hand them over an amount of 198 thousand dirhams as an advance for the purchase of real estate units, the price of which is estimated at 558. A thousand dirhams.

The victim indicated that he later discovered that the fraudulent company did not have a building permit from the government agencies in that country, and there was no completion rate in the project, just as the company did not have a license to receive monthly installments from customers, so he issued a report of the incident after realizing that he had fallen victim to fraud. .

A witness from the authority concerned with monitoring these practices said that the company owned by the two defendants committed a violation by selling real estate units to people without depositing a financial guarantee, and that it is not authorized to receive installments from customers.

When asked by the first accused, he stated that he owns five real estate companies, managed by the second accused, and one of them collects the money of those who want to buy units outside the country, pointing out that he does not know anything about the communication submitted by the victim, since the second accused is responsible for collecting and collecting money.

In turn, the second defendant denied the charge against him, indicating that the owner of the company authorized him to deal with all financial matters, including receiving money from clients, pointing out that “the company owns the land on which the project is supposed to be built in that country, but it does not own the land license.” ».

After examining the case papers, the court confirmed its confidence in the evidence of the charge of appropriating the victims’ money through the defendants’ use of fraudulent methods, through which they were able to get the victims to hand over sums of money, including the victim in this case, and the court ruled that they be imprisoned for one month and fined $198. A thousand dirhams.