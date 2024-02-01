The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to oblige two fraudsters to pay a company 29 thousand and 173 euros, or its equivalent in UAE dirhams (114 thousand and 553 dirhams), in addition to an amount of 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material damages she suffered, after they hacked her email and took over. On her money.

In detail, a company filed a lawsuit against two fraudsters, in which it requested that they be obliged to return the amount of 29 thousand and 173 euros, with legal interest at 12% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, and obliging them to pay 100 thousand dirhams as compensation for the material and moral damages that it suffered, noting that One of its employees received an email from a company it deals with, stating that it was facing a problem with its current bank account. The message called for the claim amount to be directed to another bank account for a company affiliated with them in the country. The amount was sent, then it turned out that the email was hacked, and that the company She became a victim of fraud, and the defendants were criminally convicted, each fined 60,000 dirhams, and required to pay judicial fees.

The court stated that the defendants hacked into the company’s e-mail and used it to commit a crime, as they and an anonymous person, through an information technology method, seized for themselves sums of cash belonging to the victim, in a fraudulent manner, and by impersonating an incorrect identity.

The court indicated that the criminal ruling made a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and on the legal description of it, and its attribution to its perpetrator. The court rejected the request for moral compensation, noting that the plaintiff company is by nature a legal person, and ruled to oblige the joint defendants to pay the plaintiff 29 thousand and 173 euros, or its equivalent in dirhams, and an additional amount of 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for damages.