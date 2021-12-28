The chilling massacre that shook the Burmese Kayah region on Christmas Eve took a new dimension on Tuesday when it was learned that among its 35 fatalities there are two humanitarian workers from Save the Children. The London-based NGO confirmed the news on Tuesday in a note urging the UN Security Council to meet as soon as possible to hold the military junta, which has governed the country since the November coup, to account. of 2020 and who is blamed for the attack on this enclave where the Karenni people, known for their armed resistance, settle.

Save the Children, which has also asked the highest decision-making body of the United Nations for an arms embargo on the Burmese military, specified that both employees had been missing since Friday, when a hundred soldiers appeared in the area and fought a clash with KNDF militia forces.

The two aid workers were returning home after a humanitarian mission in the region when their private car was attacked and burned. The horror took shape the next morning, when the inhabitants of Kayah discovered 35 bodies inside a dozen completely charred vehicles in the vicinity of the town of Moso. “This news is absolutely devastating. Violence against innocent civilians, including humanitarian workers, is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a violation of International Law, “denounced Save the Children’s Director General Inger Ashing on Tuesday.

“A loss for childhood”



The NGO, for security reasons, has not wanted to give details about the identities of the murdered workers. However, he explained that one of them, 32, had been training Burmese teachers since 2019. The other victim, 28, had been with the organization for six years. “Their deaths are a loss for the childhood of Kayah,” said Ashing, who has also asked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to meet urgently “to protect minors and aid workers.”

The massacre on Friday, according to Save the Children, “is not an isolated event.” “The population of Burma continues to be the target of increasing violence and these events require an immediate response,” they insisted, referring to the military junta, which at the end of 2020 annulled the election results and overthrew the ‘leader of facto ‘Aung San Suu Kyi.