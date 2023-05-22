AFPi

5/21/2023 – 8:06 PM

A private mission organized by the company Axiom Space took off, this Sunday (21), towards the International Space Station (ISS), with the first two astronauts from Saudi Arabia, a man and a woman, to travel to the laboratory NASA orbital.

Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni took off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 5:37 pm local time (6:37 pm GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Also on board are Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who has visited the ISS on three occasions, in charge of the mission, and American businessman John Shoffner, the pilot.

“Thank you for putting your trust in the Falcon 9 team,” SpaceX engine engineer Bill Gerstenmaier told the crew minutes after launch. “Have a great trip on the Dragon,” he added, referring to the spacecraft.

The four will spend ten days aboard the ISS, where they should arrive at 10:30 am on Monday, Brasília time.

“I will be the first female Saudi astronaut and representing the region is a great pleasure and an honor, which makes me very happy,” said Barnawi, a scientist who researches stem cells, during a press conference held this week.

She said she intends to address children once she is on board the orbital station. “Being able to see their faces when they see astronauts from their own region for the first time is very exciting,” she said.

Al Qarni, in turn, is a combat pilot. “I have always been passionate about exploring the unknown and admiring the sky and stars,” he said. “This is therefore a wonderful opportunity to pursue this passion, this time to fly among the stars.”

This is not the oil rich country’s first foray into space. In 1985, Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salmane took part in an American mission. But this new space trip is part of the strategy to improve the ultra-conservative image of this Persian Gulf kingdom, where until a few years ago, women were not even allowed to drive.

Saudi Arabia created the Saudi Space Authority in 2018 and launched a program to send astronauts last year.

– Experiments and private stations –

It is expected that, during their stay, the four crew members will carry out around 20 experiments. One is to study the behavior of stem cells in zero gravity.

They will join the other seven crew members aboard the ISS: three Russians, three Americans and Emirati astronaut Sultan al Neyadi, who last month became the first Arab citizen to travel into space.

This mission, named Ax-2, is the second in a partnership between the American space agency and Axiom Space, which offers these extraordinary trips at a cost of millions of dollars.

In April 2022, the first mission, Ax-1, took three businessmen and a former astronaut, Michael López-Alegría, to the International Space Station, where they remained for fifteen days.

For Axiom Space, these missions are a first step towards a more ambitious goal: the construction of its own space station, whose first module will be launched at the end of 2025.

The structure will initially be attached to the ISS, before separating from it to become independent.

NASA plans to retire the ISS by 2030 and send its astronauts to private stations, which will also receive their own customers. Thus, the American space agency promotes programs of several companies.























