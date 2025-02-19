

02/19/2025



Updated at 1:10 p.m.





The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to sanction with two suspension matches to the Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham for his expulsion in Pamplona during the league clash between his team and Osasuna.

The competition decision, based on a “ATTITUDE OF CONTROVED OR DECONSIDE IN THE REFEREERS” On the part of the English footballer for his words to Munuera Montero, he could still be appealed and reduced.

If the sanction is not modified, the midfielder will miss the league matches against Girona and Betis.