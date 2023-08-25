In Moscow, the court will consider the case on the dissemination of personal data of Daria Dugina

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia approved the indictment in a criminal case on the dissemination of personal data of journalist Daria Dugina. This was reported to Lente.ru by the department.

Depending on the degree of involvement, Ivan Rybin and Daniil Chowdhury are defendants under Articles 137 (“Violation of privacy”) and 285 (“Abuse of power”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal case was sent for consideration on the merits to the Nagatinsky District Court of Moscow.

According to investigators, from February to April 2022, Chowdhury collected confidential information about Dugina. To do this, he wrote an ad in the messenger. Rybin at that time worked as a traffic police inspector and had access to the Federal Information System of the State Traffic Inspectorate. Seeing the ad, he decided to give Chowdhury the necessary information for 3,350 rubles. The latter sent the received information to unidentified persons.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that a street in Donetsk had been named after journalist Daria Dugina.