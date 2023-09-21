In Primorye, men who kept a grenade launcher at home were sentenced to 6 to 8 years in prison.

In the Primorsky Territory, a court sentenced two men who kept an explosive device at home. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the joint press service of the region’s judicial system.

The court found both defendants guilty under paragraph “a” of Part 3 of Article 222.1 (“Illegal storage of explosive devices committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and one of them also under Part 1 of Article 222.1 (“Illegal carrying and transportation of explosive devices “) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They were sentenced to six and eight years in a maximum security colony, respectively. In addition, they are required to pay fines of 300 thousand rubles.

According to the department, the military pensioner kept at home an RPG-18 grenade launcher with a live grenade, which is in service with the Russian Ministry of Defense. In the summer of 2022, he decided to renovate his apartment and asked a friend to keep the grenade launcher. The pensioner took the dangerous object by taxi to a friend and warned that the device was a military device.

Soon, FSB officers arrived at the apartment, where renovations were underway, to seize the prohibited item. The citizen said that he used to keep a grenade launcher in his possession, but for now he gave it to a friend. Then the security forces arrived at the new address, and the owner of the apartment stated that he did not have a grenade launcher. A military pensioner went up to a friend’s house and himself gave the FSB officers a dangerous object.