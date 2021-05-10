Two Russians were detained in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. This is stated in a message posted on website State Border Service of Ukraine.

In total, three people were detained: a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Russia, with them there was also a citizen of Ukraine. “These three tried to get to the Chernobyl zone on foot for the purpose of extreme tourism and recreation,” the service said. The detainees were filed with administrative protocols under the article “Violation of the requirements of the radiation safety regime in areas exposed to radioactive contamination.” According to Ukrainian laws, for this relies fine.

Despite the fact that the entrance to the exclusion zone at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is prohibited, stalkers are regularly caught there. For five days of the new year there detained 14 people. In April in the zone detained a resident of Lugansk. In March in Pripyat discovered five Ukrainians.

On April 26, 1986, an accident occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as a result of which the fourth power unit was completely destroyed. Almost 8.4 million residents of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia were exposed to radiation. A so-called exclusion zone was created around the nuclear power plant, from which two cities were evacuated – Pripyat and Chernobyl, as well as 74 villages.

More than 600 thousand people were involved in the work to eliminate the consequences of the disaster from 1986 to 1992. About 400 thousand people were evacuated from the disaster zone.

In 2019, the HBO series Chernobyl dramatically increased the interest of tourists from all over the world in the exclusion zone, at the same time the Ukrainian authorities announced that Chernobyl must be shown to the world. President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree on the transformation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone into one of the points of economic growth. But the implementation of the plans was prevented by the coronavirus pandemic, in addition, in 2020, strong fires began in this territory.