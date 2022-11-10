In the Chelyabinsk region, a truck drove into a pit and crushed two workers to death

Two Russians died after a truck fell on them in the city of Zlatoust. This is reported by the traffic police department for the Chelyabinsk region on its page in the social network “In contact with”.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on November 10, when a 33-year-old MAN truck driver slid into a road pit, losing control. At that time, a pipeline was being repaired in the pit, two workers, aged about 22-24, died on the spot – they were crushed to death.

The truck driver claims that the car’s brakes failed.

